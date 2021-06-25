Illinois lands at number 8 for best state to do a summer road trip

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is one of the top ten best states for a summer road trip according to a list from WalletHub.

The website said over two-thirds of Americans plan to take a vacation, and 59% of families say they’re more likely to drive to their vacation destination than to fly.

Below is WalletHub’s list of best states for a summer road trip.

New York Texas Louisiana Maine North Carolina Minnesota Utah Illinois Michigan Wisconsin

Missouri is ranked at number 33. Click here for the full list.

WalletHub compared all 50 states based on 33 different metrics to compile the list. Some of the metrics included are gas prices, cost of car repairs, camping costs, car theft data, amount of national parkland, and more.

Missouri came in fifth for average lowest gas prices. Illinois came in 50th for lowest amount of national parkland.

Below is more information on how each state was scored.

Costs – Total Points: 33.33

Average Gas Prices: Double Weight (~8.89 Points)

Maximum Toll Costs: Full Weight (~4.44 Points)

Average Cost of Car Repairs: Half Weight (~2.22 Points)

Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room: Full Weight (~4.44 Points)

Lowest Price of Camping: Full Weight (~4.44 Points)

Vacation Rentals per Capita: Full Weight (~4.44 Points)

Cost of Living Index: Full Weight (~4.44 Points)

Safety – Total Points: 33.33

Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Population Density: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Share of Urban Interstates Congested during Peak Hours: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Increase in Vehicle Travel on Roads (2019 vs 2000): Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Driving Laws Rating: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Traffic Indiscipline: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Note: This is a composite metric that measures incidents due to poor behavior: phone use, speeding, aggressive acceleration, harsh braking, and poor turning.

Quality of Roads: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Quality of Bridges: Quarter Weight (~0.58 Points)

Traffic-related Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled: Triple Weight (~7.02 Points)

Share of Uninsured Drivers: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Car Thefts per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Rate of Larceny: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Violent Crimes per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~2.34 Points)

Activities – Total Points: 33.33

Share of Total Area Designated as National Parkland: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

National Parks Recreation Visitors per Capita: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

Zoos and Botanical Gardens per Capita*: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

Amusement & Theme Parks per Capita*: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

Fairs and Festivals per Capita over Summer Time*: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

Number of Attractions: Double Weight (~4.17 Points)

Note: Nightlife options excluded.

Nightlife Options per Capita*: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

Access to Scenic Byways: Triple Weight (~6.25 Points)

Note: This metric takes into account both the number of scenic byways and the length of scenic byways.

Historical Sites per Capita*: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

Miles of Shoreline: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

Idealness of Summer Weather: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Cities with the Best & Worst Weather” ranking.

Accommodation & Food Services Establishments per Capita*: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)

State & Local Direct General Expenditures on Parks & Recreation per Capita: Full Weight (~2.08 Points)