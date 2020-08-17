Illinois launches online COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois public health officials have launched a COVID-19 hotspot map for travelers to check before leaving the state.

The online map of the United States shows states that have an average daily case rate of at least 15 cases per 100,000 people. They are considered higher risk areas.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says the idea is to help people assess their risk before they travel outside the state. Health officials announced 1,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths.