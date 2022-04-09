SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers have approved a $46.5 billion budget that includes $1.8 billion in election-year tax relief and a $1 billion deposit into the state’s rainy day fund. The Illinois Senate approved the budget plan late Friday on a 34-19 vote, while the House gave its approval early Saturday on a 72-42 vote. The budget relies on a robust post-pandemic economy and health tax revenues to include $1.8 billion in mostly temporary tax cuts that track closely with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s election year proposal last winter. It includes a direct payment to most Illinois residents and temporary tax breaks on gas, groceries and real estate levies.

