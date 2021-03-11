Illinois lawmakers file bills to end the changing of the clocks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Daylight saving time is happening Sunday, but some Illinois state lawmakers are working to end this practice.

Seven bills have been filed in the Illinois House to keep The Land of Lincoln on either standard time or daylight saving time year-round.

“It’s something that I figured might be coming down the pipe and I figured I’d throw my marker out there,” said state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield. “There is some research that goes both ways that shows time changes do have some health impacts. I think we need to do the research (before choosing an answer).”

Butler and Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, filed bills to keep Illinois on standard time. State representatives Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich, Tom Morrison, R-Palatine, and Mike Zalewski, D-Chicago, filed bills to keep Illinois on daylight saving time permanently.

Representative Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, filed a resolution to Congress to urge them to make daylight saving time permanent for the whole country.

“Permanent daylight savings time would mean Illinois businesses would have 365 days of sunsets at 5 p.m. or later. Especially post-COVID, our restaurants, retail, and other small businesses could all benefit from the increased foot traffic and commerce that would happen if people had daylight hours after the workday ends,” Morgan said.