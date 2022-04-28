WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — Illinois state lawmakers held a town hall in Washington Park to answer residents’ concerns over what they call inaction by local leaders on several issues.

Crowds filled a church in Washington Park to voice their concerns. Illinois Sen. Christopher Belt, along with state Reps. Jay Hoffman and Latoya Greenwood came to listen and offer solutions.

“We want to let you guys know that we have not forgotten you nor have we forsaken you,” said Hoffman.

The biggest concerns were abandoned buildings, illegal dumping, rundown roads, and money for small businesses.

“I have a dumpsite to the left of me on Hill,” said one Washington Park resident. “It’s a dumpsite, and that’s not even legal. And then I have derelict houses on both sides of the street. And I’m hoping what you have said is going to encourage this leadership because there hasn’t been leadership.”

Overall, better communication between residents and elected leaders on how to revitalize the city seemed to be the common thread.

“I think there’s been a communication gap,” said Greenwood. “There are state dollars available.”

The state lawmakers listened to residents describe specific problems they are facing and offered solutions to the best of their ability. They also pointed to the fact that many issues had to be resolved through local government first.

Leonard Moore, the mayor of Washington Park, wasn’t included in the panel. At the meeting, Moore continued his calls for funding to rebuild the burned-down municipal building that housed the village’s police, fire, and public works departments.

“I mean that’s your village,” said Moore. “If they don’t have a home, then what? It’s been six months and still no home.”

Hoffman said $600,000 is in the budget awaiting approval.

“The budget is just on paper,” Moore said. “It’s like just like me putting the budget for the village. We can put into it what we want to, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to get it.”

Some constituents said that shouldn’t be his top priority and that he needs to do more with the $2 million they have ready to be used for the rest of the community.

Details will be released later for more town halls in the Metro East as part of the state lawmakers’ “Listening Tour.”