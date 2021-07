SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois leaders said the feds owe the Illinois National Guard for helping secure the U.S. Capitol after the January 6 riots.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Dick Durbin called on Congress to repay the debt. Pritzker urged the U.S. Senate to take up the legislation.

It would pay the National Guard for the DC mission as well as provide funds for security enhancements at the U.S. Capitol.