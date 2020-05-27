Illinois legislator seeking Pritzker recall due to state’s unemployment woes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – An Illinois Republican state representative has announced plans to seek the recall Gov. J.B. Pritzker because of woes in the state’s unemployment office.

An influx of jobless claims prompted by the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus has overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Rep. Allen Skillicorn of East Dundee says Pritzker has had ample time to the agency’s website, asserting “the incompetence cannot continue.”

Skillicorn on Tuesday denied the effort to recall Pritzker was a partisan one. Pritzker on Tuesday blamed Skillicorn and fellow Republicans for a two-year state budget impasse under GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, saying it left the department without the necessary funding.