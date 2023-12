BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Illinois is once again allowing new ‘nuclear energy plants’ to be built in the state.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law lifting a ban the state has had since the 1980s. Manufacturers see it as a big potential energy source as the state continues to move away from coal and natural gas.

The bill doesn’t take effect until next summer and it takes years for federal approval of any new reactors.