Illinois lifts most COVID restrictions and ‘fully reopens’ today

ALTON, Ill. – “Phase 5” begins in Illinois Friday and it will eliminate all capacity limits on businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and all other venues.

As the state fully reopens, Governor JB Pritzker warns that the pandemic is still a health issue.

“I invite all Illinoisans to feel the hope and joy of this moment while also recognizing that this pandemic is still very present for the world at large – not to mention those here at home who have not been or cannot be vaccinated. As we take this next step forward, let’s do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count. You did it, Illinois,” writes Pritzker.

The state is following CDC guidelines. Now, fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask unless required by businesses, and federal or local laws.

People who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing when they are indoors. In outdoor settings, unvaccinated people may choose not to wear masks if they can practice social distancing.

Masks must also be worn by vaccinated and unvaccinated people on public transportation, in prisons, homeless shelters, and health care settings. People in schools or daycares should also continue to mask up.

Executive orders banning evictions, wage garnishments, and allowing virtual meetings will stay in place for now.

Illinois is on track to meet President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults initiating a COVID vaccine by July 4. Currently, 51 percent of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated. The number of people with COVID in hospitals is at the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic.