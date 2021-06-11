Illinois lifts most COVID restrictions and ‘fully reopens’ today

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTON, Ill. – “Phase 5” begins in Illinois Friday and it will eliminate all capacity limits on businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and all other venues. 

As the state fully reopens, Governor JB Pritzker warns that the pandemic is still a health issue.

“I invite all Illinoisans to feel the hope and joy of this moment while also recognizing that this pandemic is still very present for the world at large – not to mention those here at home who have not been or cannot be vaccinated. As we take this next step forward, let’s do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count. You did it, Illinois,” writes Pritzker.

The state is following CDC guidelines. Now, fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask unless required by businesses, and federal or local laws.

People who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing when they are indoors. In outdoor settings, unvaccinated people may choose not to wear masks if they can practice social distancing.

Masks must also be worn by vaccinated and unvaccinated people on public transportation, in prisons, homeless shelters, and health care settings. People in schools or daycares should also continue to mask up.

Executive orders banning evictions, wage garnishments, and allowing virtual meetings will stay in place for now.

Illinois is on track to meet President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of adults initiating a COVID vaccine by July 4. Currently, 51 percent of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated. The number of people with COVID in hospitals is at the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

More local COVID-19 maps and stats

Popular

Latest News

More News