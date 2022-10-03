SHILOH, Ill.- One man’s zoning request in Shiloh, Illinois has some people planning to speak out.

If approved, the amendment would allow the construction of a CBD warehouse right across from a school. The board of trustees and the mayor of Shiloh will vote on the amendment to rezone right across from Whiteside Middle School.

Some people in the surrounding neighborhoods said they do not want a CBD warehouse in their community, and they plan to encourage the board to vote against the amendment.

Monday night’s meeting is at the Shiloh Village Hall at 7:00 p.m.