ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42.

Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois Lottery. They encourage players to sign the back of a ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim the prize.