Illinois looks to return 11 Purple Hearts to rightful owners

ST. LOUIS - Mother Model Management hosted their annual Tribute Fashion show Saturday at the City Foundry. This year’s show welcomed home more than 60 models who have walked runways and modeled for brands and magazines all over the world to honor a model who died this past summer.

Kara Wrice was a 16-year-old incoming junior at Webster Groves High School and a rising star on the volleyball team. She was just beginning to make her print in the fashion industry before she died in a drowning in the Meramac River in Castlewood Park in July. Both her immediate family and her fashion family at Mother Model refuse to let her legacy die with her.