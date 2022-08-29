SPARTA, Ill. – A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 28 around 11:20 a.m. at the World Shooting and Recreation Complex.

According to a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the 49-year-old victim was participating in a registered shoot at the pistol berm.

He was going through the course and had changed position with his rifle from his dominant side to his weak side. The rifle fired twice as the victim was transitioning position. He was struck in the lower leg and ankle area.

Participants nearby applied bandages to the victim’s leg and called 911. The man was taken to the hospital and was later flown to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unclear.