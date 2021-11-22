Illinois man arrested for several burglaries in St. Clair County

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A Tilden, Ill, man is accused of several burglaries and firing shots during some of the incidents. The St. Clair County Sheriff says the incidents happened last week.

The State’s Attorney’s office charged Courtney Woodside, 42, with aggravated discharge of a firearm, residential burglary, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Investigators say Woodside burglarized properties in Lenzburg and Marissa.

On November 16, the sheriff’s department says a Lenzburg homeowner confronted Woodside who appeared to be taking tools from a carport area. The suspect allegedly threw the tools at the homeowner, striking him in the hand. Investigators say the suspect fired a shotgun at the homeowner then drove off.

Deputies were called to five more break-ins that night. In one incident there were shots fired, some hitting the house. There was also a 12-gauge shotgun taken at another home.

On November 19, offices from the Marissa Police Department were called out to a home for suspicious activity. The homeowner found a shed locked which is usually not the case. Officers opened the shed and found the suspect sleeping in a loft area.

Bond was set at $250,000 and Woodside remains in the St. Clair County Jail.