Illinois man charged after dog left to die in hot car

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – An East Alton, Illinois man is facing animal abuse charges for allegedly leaving his dog inside a parked car while he played gaming machines at a local convenience station.

According to a spokesperson for the Wood River Police Department, officers were called to the Hit-N-Run on E. Edwardsville Road around 1 p.m. Wednesday. An employee at the store reported a dog had been left inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers saw the dog inside the car. The windows had been left down approximately one inch. The dog was unresponsive and having trouble breathing.

Around this time, David Malone walked outside the Hit-N-Run and claimed the dog was his. Officers took Malone and the dog in a police vehicle and brought the dog to an animal hospital.

The dog died shortly after arriving at the animal hospital.

Malone, 26, was taken into custody and brought to the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges. He claimed to have left the air conditioner running for the dog while he was inside the business.

Investigators learned the Malone had been inside the Hit-N-Run playing machines for approximately three hours. During that time, the car’s air conditioner failed.

Police said the interior temperature of Malone’s vehicle measured 117 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Malone with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. He remains jailed on a $20,000 bond.

David Malone