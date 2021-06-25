Illinois man charged in officer attack during Jan. 6 riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has become at least the 11th Illinois resident to be charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the first of the approximately 500 arrested in the insurrection to be accused of assaulting a member of the media.

Forty-three-year-old Shane Jason Woods of Auburn, in central Illinois, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

In the complaint, prosecutors say video footage shows Woods tripping a U.S. Capitol police officer who had been sprayed with bear mace, and tackling a cameraman.