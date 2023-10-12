O’FALLON, Ill. – First responders were called to a residential fire in the 1500 block of English Pine around 1 a.m. Sunday. They discovered that one side of the duplex was on fire. Investigators believe it was intentionally set. There were no injuries, and it was determined that the duplex was unoccupied at the time.

Delfred D. Jones, 27, was arrested that Sunday evening. Detectives learned that the residents of the duplex and Jones had met just a few hours before the fire. The resident had invited Delfred back to the apartment.

The fire was started later, during a disagreement between the two individuals inside the duplex. Detectives do not believe anyone was inside when the fire started.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jones with arson Tuesday, and he is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail pending additional court proceedings.