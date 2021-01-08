Illinois man charged with attempted murder in domestic violence dispute

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County States Attorney’s Office has charged a man for attempted murder after a domestic violence dispute Thursday.

O’Fallon Police say on Wednesday, they responded to a call about gunshots near the 500 block of Hartman Lane.

Devonjae Rodgers, 26, was taken into custody after police found him fleeing on foot in the area.

Rodgers was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery to a peace officer, two counts of aggravated assault/discharge firearm, and resisting a peace officer.

Rodgers bond was set at one million dollars.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News