EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A man faces criminal charges in connection with a child sex crimes investigation in the Metro East.

Derek L. Jones, aged 20, is facing six charges related to CSAM. Jones voluntarily turned himself in to the police on September 20 and is currently being held in the Madison County jail.

The Edwardsville Police Department began investigating a case involving Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in January 2023 and received a tip that linked Jones to crimes.

Per court documents, Jones had explicit photos and videos of CSAM on his computer and phone. Additionally, he is accused of requesting explicit content in the form of videos or photos from an underage individual, knowing they were under 18 years old.

Jones is being held on $150,000 bond.