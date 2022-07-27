FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – An Illinois man is behind bars in a child pornography investigation in the Metro East.

Prosecutors have charged Jesse J. Bier, 38, with seven counts of child pornography. In all seven counts, he is accused for a video involving a child.

Authorities executed a warrant Tuesday in the 800 block of Harbor Woods Drive in St. Clair County. The investigation stemmed from a CyberTipline report of child pornography, which was sent to Metro East police agencies by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Bier is being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The O’Fallon Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, the Fairview Heights Police Department and members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force all assisted with the investigation.