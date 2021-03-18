Illinois man charged with threatening violence against former President Trump, other federal officials

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly threatening to commit violence against former President Trump, a federal judge and the former US Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

Damien Grant, 33, of Peoria has been charged with three counts of influencing a federal official by threat, two counts of mailing threatening communications, and one count of threatening the President of the United States, according to a press release.

According to the indictment, on Nov. 30, 2020 Grant stated in a letter addressed to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, “You have 2 days to drop all charges and investigations against me or im going to make sure you never see Christmas…I might have someone walk in the Court House and blow all you evil [expletive] to pieces.”

The indictment was returned Tuesday, March 16, in U.S. District Court in Peoria. Arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois upon recusal by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.