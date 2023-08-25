EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A Glen Carbon man who owned and operated an online apothecary-type store has admitted that his ‘all-natural’ horny goat weed is actually just imported male enhancement.

William Goldsmith, 48, pleaded guilty on August 24th to mislabeling drugs for resale. He would purchase illegal sildenafil citrate, commonly known as Viagra, from China and India. He would then take the drug, place it into pill capsules, and label this new concoction as ‘Ma’Kava,’ ‘Ma’Kava Private Stock,’ and ‘Night Cap X.’

The ingredient list for the new drug would include ‘natural’ herbs such as horny goat weed, black maca, kavalactone, tongkat ali, panax ginseng, ginkgo biloba, and sea cucumber extract. Deliberately, he would omit the fact that it was, in reality, a Viagra-like drug.

His business, known as Malosi Herbs, operated out of his home in Glen Carbon from 2016 to 2019, during which time he carried out this scam. The business is estimated to have generated more than $250,000.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the Food and Drug Administration office in Chicago conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoe Gross is prosecuting the case.

Individuals who purchased products from Malosi Herbs or Goldsmith between 2016 and July 2019 may be victims in this case.

If you believe you are a victim, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office by emailing USAILS.VW_ILS@usdoj.gov. Please provide your full name, mailing address, telephone number, and email address.