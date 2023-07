EARLVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) – A Triumph man has been identified as the person who died in a single motorcycle crash near Earlville, the LaSalle County Sheriff announced early Tuesday.

Jacob J. Krisch, 28, died Monday when he failed to negotiate a curve a quarter mile north of the intersection of County Road 4405E and E. 1251st Road in Earl Township.

This incident is under further investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.