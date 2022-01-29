Illinois man dies after car crash Friday

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Alabama on Thursday morning. (Getty Images)

BETHALTO, Ill. – A man died after a car crash Friday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.

The crash happened in the 900 block of South Moreland Road around 4:44 p.m. A southbound vehicle was passing another vehicle on a curve and collided with a northbound truck.

The driver in the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office, according to Bethalto police.

Bethalto Emergency Services were assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Rosewood Heights Fire Department during the investigation and care of those involved.