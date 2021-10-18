Illinois man faces prison time for sexually explicit chats with teen

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Hillsboro man has pled guilty to the charge of enticement of a minor. Andrew B. Collins, 32, admitted during a court hearing on Friday that he asked a 16-year-old boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

A release from the US Department of Justice states that Collins engaged in online chats with the teen. That is where he persuaded the minor to engage in intercourse by offering him gifts, promises of weekends together, nude massages, and the option to permanently live together in the future.

Collins faces ten years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. Once released from prison he may be on parole for five years or the rest of his life. Sentencing is scheduled for Valentine’s day in 2022.