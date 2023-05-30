ALTON, Ill. – A South Roxana, Illinois, man was found submerged last week in Wood River Creek.

According to a report from the office of Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn, police received a 911 call around 6:05 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Alton police officers found the man at Wood River Creek and East Broadway. He was identified as 33-year-old Trever Oliver.

Oliver was known to frequent the area.

The coroner’s office did not find overt signs of “nefarious involvement.” However, the Alton Police Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation to determine a final cause of death.

Gray Funeral Home of Wood River is handling the funeral arrangements.