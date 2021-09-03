Illinois man gets 96 years in 2017 killing, dismemberment

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for the 2017 slaying of his longtime girlfriend, whose body was burned and dismembered. A Vermilion County judge sentenced 30-year-old Ocheil Keys of Danville on Thursday to 60 years in prison on a murder charge for Barbara Rose’s killing, 30 years for dismembering her body and another six years for concealing her death. The News-Gazette of Champaign reports that a jury had convicted Keys in July in Rose’s killing. Her body was found by Danville police in a car owned by Keys’ mother, weeks after her October 2017 killing.

