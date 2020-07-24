Illinois man pleads guilty to threatening GOP congressman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A 65-year-old Army veteran has pleaded guilty to making a threat against a Republican congressman from Illinois.

Federal prosecutors say Randall E. Tarr, of Rochester, Illinois, left a profanity-filled voicemail at U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ office in Decatur on Nov. 25 threatening to shoot him. Tarr is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20.

The offense of making a threat to a federal official carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Tarr told The Associated Press in December that he was angered by a TV ad in which Davis claimed that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.