Illinois man reported missing; County police seek public’s help in search

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 76-year-old Illinois man who went missing.

James R. Lance was last seen wearing grey and navy blue plaid pajama pants, a yellow sweatshirt, and a black and grey tweed hat. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 265 lbs, and has a scar on the right side of his neck.

He drives a 2013 red Ford F-150 Extended Cab with Illinois handicapped Plates reading W-313643. If you know the whereabouts of Lance or his vehicle please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or contact local law enforcement.