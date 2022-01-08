Illinois man reported missing; County police seek public’s help in search

Illinois

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 76-year-old Illinois man who went missing.

James R. Lance was last seen wearing grey and navy blue plaid pajama pants, a yellow sweatshirt, and a black and grey tweed hat. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 265 lbs, and has a scar on the right side of his neck.

He drives a 2013 red Ford F-150 Extended Cab with Illinois handicapped Plates reading W-313643. If you know the whereabouts of Lance or his vehicle please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News