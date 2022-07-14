SPRINGFIELD, IL –A Springfield, IL man was sentenced Tuesday to six months of home confinement, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $50,000 restitution for wire fraud and theft of government property.

Thalamus Alexander, Jr., 27, fraudulently obtained an Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The loans were funded through the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and intended to provide low-interest loans to businesses unable to cover costs due to the virus.

Alexander submitted six applications containing various falsehoods to obtain EIDL funding. On the application that was accepted and funded, Alexander claimed he owned and operated a clothing and apparel business that had generated $100,000 in revenue in the 12 months prior to January 31, 2020. Due to the false information, Alexander was granted a $49,000 loan and a $1,000 advance. Alexander did not have a registered business in the state of Illinois.

Alexander was indicted in October 2021 and plead guilty in February 2022. At sentencing, the judge found that Alexander deprived other legitimate businesses of the funds set aside to assist those who had been hit hard by the pandemic.

If you are aware of COVID-19 related loans that were fraudulently obtained or forgiven, you can report it to the Office of Inspector General for the Small Business Administration, 1-800-767-0385, or online at sbax.sba.gov/oigcss. Reports can be made anonymously.