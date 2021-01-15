Illinois mayor apologizes for saying media lied about riot

THOMASBORO, Ill. — A central Illinois mayor who attended the Trump rally in Washington that preceded the storming of the Capitol building has apologized for accusing the media of lying about the violence in a video he posted online afterward.

Thomasboro Mayor Tyler Evans, who has faced calls to resign since he posted the video, issued a statement Thursday apologizing for his comments and condemning the violence. He says he made it as far as the Capitol steps and saw very little evidence of violence, and that he posted his video before he had a “full understanding of the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol.”

I unequivocally condemn the violence at the United States Capitol on January 6. I traveled to Washington that day to peacefully exercise my constitutionally protected right to voice my concerns, support Congress members, and I did just that. Peacefully. I had no desire, plan, or incentive to take part in any extreme acts. None. I was there to attend a rally and to protest. Before I had a full understanding of the actions of rioters who stormed the Capitol, I shared a video reflecting my experience with tens of thousands of peaceful protestors that day. As a result, my remarks were not fully informed on what happened inside the Capitol by extremists. I take full responsibility for any hurt my words caused and for that, I am sorry. The United States of America is the greatest country in the world in part because thousands of Americans like me can protest election results. But, under no circumstances do I condone or support any action to damage property, attack members of Congress, or our institutions. The people who committed these crimes don’t speak for the majority of the 75 million Americans who voted for President Trump, and they surely don’t speak for me. My heart goes out to the families of Officer Howard Liebengood, Officer Brian D. Sicknick, and all those who were hurt protecting the Capitol that day. My sincere thanks go out to the men and women of the United States Capitol Police who protect our democracy every day.O TYLER EVANS, MAYOR – THOMASBORO