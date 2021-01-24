Illinois Metro East moving to Tier 2 on Monday as city-owned buildings reopen to public

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Beginning Monday, city-owned buildings in Edwardsville will be allowed to reopen. Buildings like the city hall, public works, and the library will be open to the public. Illinois’ Tier 2 mitigations also allow for people to meet in groups of up to 10 people indoors or outdoors.

“Nothing’s like it used to be and that may change forever, but it’s nice to get a sense of normalcy again,” said municipal consultant Keith Moran. “These city buildings reopening kind of helps that along.”

Before the pandemic, Moran spent a lot of time working in city buildings. Tier 2 mitigations allow for meetings and social gatherings in groups of up to 10 people. He’s glad buildings are reopening safely.

“Provided that folks are taking all the precautions, yes, I am glad that things are slowly but surely starting to open up,” Moran said.

Eased restrictions also include recreation and sporting facilities limited to less than 25 guests or 25%.

Cameron Fleck goes to E’ville Fitness, where limitations will remain in place even as the Illinois Metro East moves into Tier 2.

“It’s definitely not easy working out with this thing but I think everyone’s gotten used to it the past couple of months,” Fleck said.

He’s confident the gym and its members will continue to follow guidelines as changes slowly start happening.

“Everybody’s been pretty good about just staying far apart from each other not working out in groups or in partners,” Fleck said.

Bars and restaurants will still be limited to carry-out and outdoor dining with table spacing and limited guests.