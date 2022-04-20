CHICAGO, Ill. – Actress, author, and Illinois native Jane Lynch is making her directorial debut with a campaign to promote tourism in her home state. The ads will run across in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Kentucky. They will also appear nationally on cable TV starting April 25.

Lynch will also appear in local and national digital and print media. The campaign will be on highway billboards, bus signage, and buildings. There will be transportation hub takeovers in Atlanta and San Francisco, and a digital billboard in Times Square.

The “Middle of Everything” campaign stars Lynch stars as the state’s official tour guide. She showcases iconic Illinois attractions in Chicago, Springfield, along Historic Route 66, and the Shawnee National Forest.

Locations include the Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum in Pontiac, Cozy Dog Drive-In, located in Springfield, and the Grafton Sky Tour, as well as experiences unique to Chicago such as exploring the Art Institute, enjoying the Shedd Aquarium, and setting sail on a Tall Ship Windy boat.

Learn more about Illinois trip ideas and view a guide of Jane Lynch’s “Favorite Places in Illinois,” here: Enjoyillinois.com/Middleofeverything.