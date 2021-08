PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – A Madison County mother faces charges for the death of her three-year-old son.

Pontoon Beach Police found the child floating in Mallard Lake on March 5, 2020. He was found unresponsive, but after performing CPR, he was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

Mother Amiethyst Carruba has been charged with one count of endangering the life or health of a child. She faces up to 10 years if convicted.