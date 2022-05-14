Inside Illinois' most expensive home on the market

CHICAGO, Ill. – Chicago’s historic Gold Coast is one of the most affluent urban neighborhoods in the country. It’s also home to the most expensive home listing in all of Illinois.

The ritzy mansion at 3 W. Burton Place is currently on the market for $18.75 million. Located a half-mile walk to the Lakefront Trails along Lake Michigan, this 20,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and four fireplaces spread over five extensive levels. The home also features a private interior courtyard and an east garden terrace, both suitable for entertaining several guests.

All manner of custom materials—stone and wood—were brought to bear in shaping this luxurious home, including granite, marble, limestone, Koa wood, washed oak, hickory, bleached sycamore, burled elm, and knotty pine.

Of note, the formal dining room located on the first level contains a 19th-century Austrian chandelier and complementary sconces.

The primary bathroom, located on the second level, is clad in onyx and has a steam shower as well as a custom onyx tub.

The refurbished attic was converted into a large rec room with enough space to comfortably fit a pool table. The ceiling is finished in knotty pine leading to an elongated skylight.

A small elevator can carry residents and guests to any of the levels except the basement.

The lower level features a wine cellar and wine storage area, a spa, a spacious home gym, a home movie theater, a laundry room with oversized washers and dryers, and a garage.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Katherine Malkin

Photography by Dustin Halleck