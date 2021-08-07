Illinois National Guard airman dies in car crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 31-year-old senior airman died in a car crash Thursday, Aug. 5.

The crash happened on Interstate 110 in D’Iberville, Mississippi where another driver involved was also killed. Taylor Labrier, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, was attending a training course at Keesler Air Force Base located in Mississippi.

The crash is under investigation.

Labrier was a communications expert with the 183rd Wing based in Springfield, Illinois, according to a press release.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sr. Airman Taylor Labrier,” said Col. Bill Hunter, 81st Training Wing commander. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Labrier first enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in 2014 and served as a radio and communications security repairer, primarily with the Springfield, Illinois-based 3637th Maintenance Company, the press release states.

He deployed to the Middle East with the 3637th Maintenance Company from October 2017 to July 2018. Last year, Labrier was transferred from the Illinois Army National Guard to the Illinois Air National Guard.

“The Illinois National Guard mourns the loss of this dedicated and professional service member,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the adjutant general of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard.

“He served honorably in the Army National Guard and continued his service in the Air National Guard. He was a valued member of the 183rd Wing’s Communications Squadron. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Throughout his years of service, Labrier received numerous awards and decorations, including three Army achievement medals.