Illinois National Guard helping administer COVID vaccinations across the state

Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – Major General Rich Neely with the Illinois National Guard toured the mass vaccination site in St. Clair County Wednesday. The Illinois National Guard is assisting in getting hundreds of people vaccinated there.

This is the 10th of 16 National Guard vaccination sites that Neely has toured and he is impressed with how well things are working.

According to Neely, there are 500 national guardsmen and women supporting vaccination sites across Illinois. In the coming days, we should see more sites opening in our area, with the number of guardsmen doubling.

Neely said this isn’t something that they trained for but the members of the National Guard are ready and want to help.

