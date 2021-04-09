Illinois neighborhood experiences years of flooding; Sen. Dick Durbin visits, promising improvements

CENTREVILLE, Ill. – For years, chronic flash flooding after heavy rains plagued some areas of the Metro East. Friday, there was a push to help residents who frequently find themselves islands in a stream.

Flooding was very evident on days like March 18 when heavy rains swamped Terrace Drive and other streets in the region.

Those residents tell FOX2 they’ve grown accustomed and weary of the same old problems.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, who grew up in this region, made a visit and promised improvements.

Durbin and other state officials toured Harding Ditch near Frank Holten State Park in Centreville to identify what the area needs to prevent flooding.

The ditch is used so the stormwater can flow away from these communities, but it gets loaded up with all sorts of silt, trees, and debris which causes water to back up.

Durbin said they want to find out if there are resources they can bring in to spare these people the heartache and the damage they go through regularly because of the flooding in their neighborhood and homes.

“These water problems are more than just flooding on highways and lots. They are damage to homes. They do damage to the peoples’ lives who live there. And they do damage to all of the roads and opportunities,” Durbin said. “When you hear the stories that we’ve heard from residents who came out today to tell us it’s just heartbreaking. You can’t imagine that you can live under these circumstances, but they have to.”

Since we’re already in the rainy season, it appears residents will have to endure another spring of flooding as they wait for those fixes.