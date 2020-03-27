Illinois now with more than 3,000 cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. – Illinois has more than four times as many confirmed cases of COVID-19 than their bi-state neighbor.

As of Friday afternoon, Illinois health officials are reporting 3,026 cases and 34 deaths. That’s an increase of nearly 500 cases and 8 deaths.

During a news conference, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced increases in SNAP benefits, as well as stipends for child care providers and support for the homeless.

Illinoisans can sign up for SNAP and other benefits by visiting DHS.illinois.gov/helpishere. The state has created an online resource for parents looking in need of emergency child care at https://emergencycare.inccrra.org/.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump approved Illinois’ Disaster Declaration, making the Land of Lincoln eligible for significant federal assistance.

