SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $300 million in funding to help Illinois residents pay their energy bills on Wednesday.

The money comes from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and is available for families who meet criteria to receive natural gas, propane, or electricity bill assistance.

“Thanks to LIHEAP, we are making natural gas, propane, and electricity assistance accessible for our state’s family that are feeling the squeeze from rising costs of living. My administration has always been—and will always be—committed to making sure that every resident has access to the services they need to keep the lights on,” Pritzker said.

The program will provide a one-time payment, with the amount varying per household. Last year, the program sent out an average of $1,330 per household.

“Starting September 1st, support with energy bills is available through DCEO’s Help Illinois Families program and all households who meet the income threshold are eligible for support with their utility bills,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Families who earn up to two-times the federal poverty level qualify for help, which means a family of four making around $55,000 a year or less is eligible. I encourage all Illinois families in need of assistance to visit our website or call our hotline to learn more and apply.”

A chart with eligible income thresholds can be found on this webpage.

Visit helpillinoisfamilies.com to fill out and submit a request for services form online or call 1-833-711-0374 for more information.