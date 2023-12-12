CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Illinois officials are calling for a public health assessment in Cahokia Heights, an area hit hard by flooding over the course of several years.

Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski and State Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are making the request to the Department of Health and Human Services. A recent report indicated locals are living in dangerous conditions.

The report from Washington University and the University of Colorado found that almost half of the residents tested positive for dangerous bacteria that could increase the risk of gastric cancer and other serious health issues.