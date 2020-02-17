Illinois officials to detail battle plan against gypsy moth

Sunrise at the entrance to an Illinois State Park.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois officials’ plan to combat infestations of the gypsy moth will be the focus of several upcoming meetings in the northern part of the state.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture has planned nine open houses to discuss treatment strategies at infested sites, including the use of a naturally occurring bacteria and a pheromone specific to gypsy moths that prevent males from breeding.

Officials said there’s no danger to humans, pets or other wildlife. The non-native pest eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs but particularly feeds on oak leaves.