Illinois on track to fully reopen on June 11

PEORIA, Ill.– Gov. JB Pritzker says Illinois is still on track to move into phase 5 and fully reopen the state on June 11. The governor was asked that question during a morning press conference in Peoria.

Gov. Pritzker said he checked the metrics this morning and cases are continuing to decline. He also said the number of people in hospitals with COVID is also declining.

Yesterday, the daily COVID-19 case count in the state dropped to 521, the lowest point in nearly a year.

Gov. Pritzker also said as the state prepares to reopen that 67% of Illinoians received at least one COVID vaccine shot.

Illinois is currently in the bridge phase which still has some capacity limits.