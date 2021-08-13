Watch live: Illinois opens Route 66 Experience at State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– Illinois is getting a new attraction. Gov. Pritzker will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting this morning at the Illinois State Fair Route 66 Experience.

It will offer visitors the chance to walk the Illinois portion of Route 66 from Chicago to the Chain of Rocks Bridge. Visitors will also be able to learn about communities and attractions along the route.

The project is headed by the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, with the goal of sparking interest in those who have not yet experienced everything Illinois Route 66 has to offer.