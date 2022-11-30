EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Illinois residents hoped to get answers Wednesday about the SAFE-T Act, which goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

“People are going to get educated. Whether it’s one people or a million people,” said Brotha Dre with Black Men Build. “Somebody is going to leave here educated, and somebody is going to leave out this door spreading the truth.”

The new bill is more than 700 pages long and contains a drawn-out list of things people are hoping will clarify misconceptions about the bill.

“It’s always about informing yourself and getting involved. So, it’s also, you know, taking the time to look into the act as well,” said J.D. Dixon with Empire 13. “But also, just hitting the key points and just letting people know what affects them on a daily basis.”

One of the biggest topics in the bill is eliminating cash bonds, but the organizers of Wednesday’s workshop said there is a lot more in the bill, including pre-trial incarceration, police body cameras, and much more.

“It eliminates cash bail, it provides aid to those under the residence, and there is many more things,” Dre said. “The main thing we want is we just want people to do their own research, not just fall for anything that they see on the internet. Make sure you spread the facts and not the cap.”

Both groups emphasized that the best thing for anyone to do right now is to learn more about the upcoming law and the changes.

“We’re just trying to get as much information out as we can, just to, of course, pique the interest,” Dixon said. “Let people know and get them to, of course, look into the law themselves, and they’ll end up finding out even more. Maybe even things that we’ve not looked into yet.”