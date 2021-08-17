Illinois panel announces new 464 area code for 708 region

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Chicago’s southern suburbs will receive a new telephone area code in the coming months to meet the demand for new telephone numbers.

The 464 area code will overlay the 708 area code.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said Monday that the 464 area code will be available only when all assignable prefixes in the 708 code have been exhausted. That’s not expected to occur until January.

The 708 area code serves most of western and southern Cook County and eastern and southern Will County.

With an overlay, an additional area code is added to the same geographic area as the existing area code, with all current phone customers retaining the original area code.