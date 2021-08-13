Illinois planning high-speed rail route between St. Louis and Chicago

The Missouri River Runner Amtrak train leaves the station en route to St. Louis on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Lee’s Summit, Mo. Backers of a proposal to expand passenger rail service through Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas hope the long-discussed package finally has a chance because of an anticipated influx of federal infrastructure funding. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

CHICAGO, Ill. – High-speed rail service from St. Louis to Chicago is one step closer to becoming a reality. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker authorized legislation last week to create a statewide plan for a rail network to connect major cities within the state.

Section ten of House Bill 399 states: “The High-Speed Railway Commission shall create a statewide plan for a high-speed rail line and feeder network connecting St. Louis, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois that includes current existing Amtrak and Metra services, connects the cities of Rockford, Moline, Peoria, and Decatur, and uses inter-city bus service to coordinate with the rail line.”

SmartCitiesDive.com reports that the new line connecting St. Louis and Chicago may only take two hours per trip. The current train ride between the major cities takes around five hours which is around the same speed as a trip by car.