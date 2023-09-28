SAVOY, Ill. – Someone won $5 million from a scratch-off ticket sold in a town near Champaign, Illinois. The winning ticket was purchased for the Million $$ Match game and was sold at Schnuck’s supermarket in Savoy.

To play the game, players need to buy a $30 ticket. The lucky winner walked away with the game’s jackpot of $5 million. The chances of winning the jackpot are around one in 1.2 million.

The grand prize will be paid in installments of $250,000 per year over two decades. The winner can also choose to get a $3 million one-time cash payout.

Schnuck’s supermarket is also celebrating its win since they sold the winning ticket. As a result, the store will receive a cash bonus equal to 1% of the prize amount. This bonus translates to $50,000 awarded by the state.