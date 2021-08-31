Illinois police: 2 women found dead, officers kill suspect

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Central Illinois police say officers responding to a shooting at a mobile home park found two people dead from gunshot wounds before officers fatally shot the suspected gunman. Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner says two women were pronounced dead at the scene Monday, while three other people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. As officers were rendering aid to the shooting victims, Bleichner says other officers found the suspect in the area where the five shooting victims were discovered. He says multiple officers then opened fire, “based on their fear of imminent harm to themselves and others,” fatally shooting the suspected gunman.

