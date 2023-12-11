SHILOH, Ill. — Topping police wish lists this season is putting drunk or impaired drivers in jail and keeping your family safe. The Shiloh Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation for their annual “Drive sober or get pulled over” campaign.

It kicks off this Friday and runs through January 2, 2024. This is when law enforcement shows zero tolerance for alcohol and drug-impaired driving. They say you should use a designated driver, public transportation or ride-sharing if you plan on celebrating with alcohol at your holiday parties.